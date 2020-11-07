Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Is Suresh Chakravarthy Getting Evicted In Week 5 Of The Show?

The mini-screen audiences are eagerly waiting for the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The Saturday episode is going to be a special one, as the host of the show, Kamal Haasan is celebrating his 66th birthday today (November 7). The contestants will be wishing the Ulaganayagan on the special occasion, and will also be presenting him with some power-packed performances.

Notably, the weekend episodes will also witness the elimination of any one contestant from the nomination list. Let us tell you that a total of 7 contestants including Aari Arjuna, Archana Chandhoke, Anitha Sampath, Balaji Murugadoss, Sanam Shetty, Som Shekar and Suresh Chakravarthy have been nominated for the fifth week elimination. As per a few analysts of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 including Syed Imadhudeen, Suresh Chakravarthy might get eliminated this week.

It is to be noted that the senior actor has procured a decent fan base with his stints inside the house, especially in the first two weeks of the show. His disagreement with Anitha Sampath has been one of the highlights of the show, that entertained the mini-screen audience during the initial days of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Though Suresh's exit is not yet official, fans and followers of the popular star are disappointed with the ongoing buzz.

Many supporters of Suresh Chakravarthy have also threatened the telecasting channel saying that they would stop watching the show post his exit. A few others opined that he might be a part of the secret room task. Another section of netizens strongly feel that he might re-enter the show just like Vanitha Vijaykumar had entered during the last season. Well, to know the truth, we will have to wait and watch what unfolds in the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

