Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan Announces Premiere Of The Show On October 4!

The day has been finally confirmed! Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan has announced Bigg Boss Tamil 4's launch date with a new promo of the reality show. The 2020 edition of the show will go on air from October 4 from 6 pm, which is when the contestant names will also be revealed.

In the newly released promo, Kamal talks about the traits of the contestants, as he says "A serious-faced person might have a heart of a child. The one who was considered reserved might turn into a person taking complete control. We will see how it goes when we go inside the house."

Well, the usual episodes of the show will be telecast on Vijay Television from Monday to Friday at 9.30 pm displaying the daily activities and tasks of the contestants. Kamal Haasan will join the contestants during the weekend episodes- Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, wherein he will be seen hosting the show with his candid chit-chats and serious take on the issues inside the house.

According to reports, 14 contestants will enter the house with 3 as wild-card entries. Let us tell you that reportedly, the makers have chosen some well-known faces from the film industry and also a few controversial contestants for the show, which is yet to be made official by the team. Though the official list of contestants is not yet out, there are several names doing the rounds on social media, including Poonam Bajwa, Shivani Narayanan, Anu Mohan, Suriya Devi, Gopinath, Sanam Shetty, Ramya Pandian, Pugal, Kiran Rathod, Vidyulekha Raman, Shivangi, Manimegalai, Amritha and Athulya Ravi.

Reportedly, the contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 are currently undergoing the quarantine period of 15 days after being tested negative for COVID-19. A team of expert doctors will be monitoring the contestants with daily body checkups once they are inside the house.

