Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Kamal Haasan Questions Archana For Deliberately Removing Her Microphone

The Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was indeed a much happening one. In the episode aired on December 12, host Kamal Haasan slammed the contestants for their unfair decisions to choose the worst and best performer of the week.

The Ulaganaygan questioned contestants about the criteria being used for choosing performers of the week and asked them to select the worst performer again. This time, contrasting to their earlier decision, Nisha was chosen the worst performer and was asked to go inside the glass chamber until further announcement. Post the process, Jithan Ramesh became the first contestant to get eliminated in the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Well now, looks like Kamal Haasan is all set to entertain the mini-screen audience yet again with the Sunday episode. In the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel of the show Vijay Television, the legendary actor can be seen asking if all contestants have worn their microphones properly. He added sarcastically that he was confirming whether they have removed their microphones. Kamal further questioned Archana for deliberately removing her microphone while talking to Nisha, Som Shekar and Shivani.

Archana, who was evidently caught in the act responded that she has not done the wrongdoing. Well, Kamal criticized her again by stating that her act was against one of the rules of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 and reminded her that earlier a few contestants have been sent home for doing the same thing. Well, with the promo going viral on social media, the fans and followers of the popular reality show are highly elated with Kamal Haasan's remark and thanked the Ulaganayagan for his take on the issue, which was once the hot topic on social media.

On a related note, out of the 5 nominated contestants in the house, Nisha Aranthangi might get eliminated in the Sunday episode.

