Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Mohamed Azeem Says He Is Not Entering The Show Due To ‘Pressures And Issues’

Not too long ago, rumours were rife that Shivani Narayanan's reel life husband Mohamed Azeem might enter Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house. Earlier, it was reported that the mini-screen actor is staying in a hotel provided by the makers to undergo quarantine period, before entering the popular reality show.

It was also said that during Azeem's stay in the hotel, his mother was unwell and therefore, he had to rush to meet her, leaving behind the idea of participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Well now, the actor has confirmed through his Instagram handle that he is no more a part of the reality show. Stating 'pressures and issues' as the reason, the Pagal Nilavu actor apologized to his fans and followers, for disappointing them with his sudden decision. On his Instagram story, he wrote, "Guys im not going to Bigg Boss 4 Due to pressures and issues..That's all I can say now. Sorry to disappoint my Lovable Fans & Friends who I Owe a lot. Thanks for all the love & support you guys showered on me. C yu all soon in Screen. Love yu all." (sic)

Well, with the confirmation regarding his non-participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the mini-screen audiences are wondering about the third-wild card contestant. If reports are to be believed, Azeem's entry will now be replaced with Sanam Shetty's re-entry. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, the actress has not yet reached her residence and has not interacted with the media since her exit from the show, which means there are high chances of her re-entry.

If you may recall, her exit from the show was highly criticized by the netizens and mini-screen audiences alike, as she was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Is Nisha Aranthangi Getting Eliminated From The Kamal Haasan Show?

Also Read: Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Is Nisha Aranthangi Getting Eliminated From The Kamal Haasan Show?