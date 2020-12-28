Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Accuse Som Shekar Of Using Cellphone Inside The House, Video Goes Viral

Som Shekar’s Video Goes Viral!

In the video gone viral, host Kamal Haasan can be seen interacting with Anitha. During their interaction, a sequence of Som Shekar is shown, wherein he is seen adjusting something with his thumb that looks almost like he is scrolling on a device.

Netizens React To Som Shekar’s Viral Video

Though it is not known what device he was scrolling, the netizens are accusing Som of using a cellphone inside the house. A few have opined that the makers might have given a remote to the contestants to control the volume of the plasma TV. Another section of social media users also thinks that Som was using his finger to remove dirt on his shirt, which looked exactly like he was scrolling something. Well now, fans and followers of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 are expecting the makers and Kamal Haasan to clarify about the same before it affects Som's voting.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Monday Nomination

On a related note, Aari is the new captain of the house. Also, the 13th week of the show has begun with the nomination process. As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Vijay Television, Shivani Narayanan, Aajeedh Khalique, Ramya Pandian and Gabriella have been nominated this week.