Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens’ Reaction To Balaji Murugadoss And Shivani’s Love Track Will Make You Go LOL

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going through a Human Vs Robot task. The contestants inside the house have been divided into two, with one group being called humans and the other set as robots. In the task, humans have to score points by provoking the robots by bringing emotions to their faces.

Well, on Day 1 of the task, Archana was seen getting emotional after her good friend Nisha, brought the topic of the former's late father to provoke her. Though the two resolved their misunderstandings later in the day, their reconciliation was highly criticized by the netizens, who compared it with highly melodramatic daily soaps.

Well, looks like the makers are currently on a mission to divert the complete attention of the mini-screen audiences with the love track of Balaji Murugadoss and Shivani Narayanan. In the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel, the duo can be seen engaging in a conversation, wherein Shivani sarcastically says that his rowdyism tactics won't work with her. She was also seen asking him if he would stay in the house after her exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

With the promo going viral on social media, the netizens have a different approach towards it. A majority of netizens were seen slamming the editor of the promo for making out a love story from a simple conversation between the two contestants, that has nothing to do with the romantic background music. A few opined that the makers are running out of content because of the contestants, which is why they have released the promo which is not even related to the ongoing task inside the house.

Check out netizens' reaction here!

Aama koncha naala stop pannirundheega ippo edhume content illanu idha kondu vanteegala.😬#Balaji nee avala anupave than paakura pola 😂#Shivani adhenna naa poven nee iruppiya..😎



Shivani title winner da nee enna nenacha avala..



😜😛🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️🚶‍♀️#BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBossTamil pic.twitter.com/PeolMFg6zL — Sparkle..💫💖 (@Biggboss_Twitz) December 10, 2020

Biggboss team =Ennatha promo podrathu



Onnumae illayae



Enna pannalaam🤔



Enga namma auto kaara thampi,



Thelpathri singh#BiggBossTamil #BiggbossTamil4 pic.twitter.com/PxWEc9347n — Elevenstar (@Elevenstar5) December 10, 2020

Editor be like content illaya let's make a love story out of of a conversation 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀

Anda paiyana weekend personal attacks & damage pannalana inneram semma content koduthurpan.. Nalla game vilayadravana ippidi vacation anupichintingaley da mama tv 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/PCBe1pFwy5 — H͟A͟R͟U͟H͟I͟ (@nenu__roe) December 10, 2020

Wow so cute pair 💕

Wow so lovely convo ♥️

Idha paaka 2👀 Pathala 🥺



Apdi ellam solla mudiyadhu poda, apdi edhume illa.. 😌😌🚶‍♀️



Idhula BGM ku onnum korachal illa.😬#Balaji #Shivani #BiggBossTamil4 pic.twitter.com/jYD8FYEeKD — Sparkle..💫💖 (@Biggboss_Twitz) December 10, 2020

On a related note, Anitha Sampath is the new captain of the house.

