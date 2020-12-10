    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens’ Reaction To Balaji Murugadoss And Shivani’s Love Track Will Make You Go LOL

      Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going through a Human Vs Robot task. The contestants inside the house have been divided into two, with one group being called humans and the other set as robots. In the task, humans have to score points by provoking the robots by bringing emotions to their faces.

      Well, on Day 1 of the task, Archana was seen getting emotional after her good friend Nisha, brought the topic of the former's late father to provoke her. Though the two resolved their misunderstandings later in the day, their reconciliation was highly criticized by the netizens, who compared it with highly melodramatic daily soaps.

      Well, looks like the makers are currently on a mission to divert the complete attention of the mini-screen audiences with the love track of Balaji Murugadoss and Shivani Narayanan. In the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel, the duo can be seen engaging in a conversation, wherein Shivani sarcastically says that his rowdyism tactics won't work with her. She was also seen asking him if he would stay in the house after her exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

      With the promo going viral on social media, the netizens have a different approach towards it. A majority of netizens were seen slamming the editor of the promo for making out a love story from a simple conversation between the two contestants, that has nothing to do with the romantic background music. A few opined that the makers are running out of content because of the contestants, which is why they have released the promo which is not even related to the ongoing task inside the house.

      Check out netizens' reaction here!

      On a related note, Anitha Sampath is the new captain of the house.

      Story first published: Thursday, December 10, 2020, 17:54 [IST]
      X