Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Request Kamal Haasan To Address Archana’s Deliberate Mic Removal

Bigg Boss Tamil 4's current call center task has indeed created differences among the contestants. In the previous episode of the show, Sanam and Aari were seen locking horns over the latter's phone call to agent Aajeedh.

During their verbal brawl, contestants including Balaji, Anitha Sampath and Aari were seen questioning the groupism in the house. Apparently, even before the task, Rio informed Aajeedh about the questions he would ask, which didn't go down well with the contestants inside the house. Mini-screen audiences were also unhappy with him revealing the questions much before the task.

Well now, the netizens are awaiting the weekend episode when host Kamal Haasan will join the contestants and give a clear picture about the right and wrong happenings inside the house. Under the recent promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, the social media users were seen requesting the Ulaganayagan to address a few queries they have in mind. A few netizens want the actor to question Archana Chandhoke about her deliberate mic removal in the show. The popular VJ was seen many times removing her mic casually inside the bedroom to talk to Som Shekar and Nisha Aranthangi. Several users criticized the makers for not stopping her and encouraging her more and more by not announcing it.

Check out the tweets here!

Many kurumbadam contents this week.



1. வளர்ப்பு talking on court scene for Samyuktha.



2. ' என் கூட வந்து பேசி hero, heroine aagunga' for Balaji.



3. Bala's manipulation on #Aari bro's talk



4. Putting Mic Off issue for Archana#BiggBossTamil4 @vijaytelevision

@ikamalhaasan — Sumathi Selvaraj (@SumathiSelvar12) November 27, 2020

A section of social media users has also asked Kamal Haasan to question about the ongoing groupism inside the house. Let us tell you that in the call center task, most of them were seen playing a safe game as they called their friends instead of their rivals. The call center task was meant to create differences between the contestants as they were required to call someone with who they have a difference of opinion. They were required to question their strategy and friendship with others. Surprisingly, in the previous episode, Jithan Ramesh was seen sleeping on the couch during the day time was condemned neither condemned by Bigg Boss nor the captain Rio Raj.

With several requests being made by the mini-screen audiences, we will have to wait and watch if Kamal Haasan addresses them or encourages the new Anbu group of the house.

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants Taken Out Due To Cyclone Nivar; Stay Out For 4 Hours

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sanam Shetty And Rio's Fight Over Friendship Topic Becomes Fodder For Memes