Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Slam Suchitra For Her Statement Regarding Som Shekar And Samyuktha

Suchitra's entry in Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has indeed spiced up the atmosphere of the house. Her stints in the show including camaraderie with Balaji Murugadoss have also become the talk of the town. Well now, netizens have slammed the popular singer for her recent statements regarding Som Shekar and Samyuktha Karthik.

In the Thursday episode of the show, Suchitra was seen having a conversation with Sanam Shetty at the dining table. The duo was casually discussing the 'romance' between Balaji Murugadoss and Shivani Narayanan in the house. The singer was heard saying that Bala and Shivani spend 99% of their time together however they deny having feelings for each other.

She further said that there is an actual couple in the house as Som is genuinely interested in Samyuktha Karthik. Suchitra's statement surprises Sanam Shetty who responds by saying that she didn't know about it. Suchitra then says, "I know and you don't know? Talks have been going on about it." She further asks Sanam to inquire about the same to Som Shekar. Sanam Shetty responds that she doesn't want to involve in others' personal lives.

Well, Suchitra's claim has surprised many including fans of Som Shekar. A section of netizens even opined that Suchitra is trying to tarnish the image of the Soorarai Pottru actor with baseless allegations. It is to be noted that the singer has been trying to create quite a buzz and confusion among the housemates time and again and therefore we will have to wait and watch to see the actual reality behind the allegation when Kamal Haasan meets the contestants during the weekend episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

It’s so wrong for Suchi to talk about Sam, a married woman. She’s spoiling som’s name too. Suchi was instigating her to go ask him 😒 Sanam didn’t take her bait and said it’s their personal issue and won’t ask #BiggBossTamil4 #BBTamilSeason4 — ‌‌ஃ (@museandmusings) November 12, 2020

Notably, Aari Arjuna is the new captain of the house.

