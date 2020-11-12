Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Trend #Somya As They Shower Love On Som Shekar And Ramya Pandian!

Not too long ago, Archana Chandhoke and other contestants including Rio Raj found out Som Shekar hiding a chocolate given by Ramya Pandian under his bed. Though the contestants tried hard to create a buzz out of the matter, Som rubbished having any feelings towards the beautiful actress.

Completely aware that the subject has already become the talk of the town, the makers of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 tried hard to bring the duo together during the task, especially in the recent skit 'Paatti Sollai Thattathe (Do not disobey grandmother's words)'. Interestingly, Som essayed the role of Ramya Pandian's husband and Gabriella Charlton's father in the task. Post the announcement of the task, Som was also seen referring to Ramya as darling, that created quite a buzz on social media. Well, the trio's performance in the task of secretly sketching a plan to steal documents kept in a locker was highly appreciated by the mini screen audience.

The Soorarai Pottru actor was also seen exchanging words with Ramya during the whole task, which now has garnered the attention of the netizens. The fans and followers can't keep calm as they are thrilled with the duo's ongoing chemistry, and have also started trending the hashtag #Somya to shower love on Som and Ramya. On the other hand, fans are also trending a picture of the duo, wherein they can be seen getting ready as they tie their respective shoe laces in a similar way while sitting in different directions.

Check out the tweets here!

On a related note, Bigg Boss has announced the current week as no-elimination week. Notably, Aari Arjuna is the current captain of the house. In the last weekend, actor Suresh Chakravarthy was seen getting evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

