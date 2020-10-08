    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Troll Anitha Sampath For Being ‘Over Emotional’ In The Show!

      Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going through its 3rd day and the show is steadily picking up the pace with a little splitter-splatter between the contestants, especially Anitha Sampath and Suresh Chakravarthy. For the uninitiated, the duo had a war of words recently after Suresh allegedly insulted the newsreader, as he said that they spit while talking. He had reportedly said that 'they' (didn't mention the word newsreader) spit while talking.

      Anitha slammed Suresh for his derogatory comment and asked the makers of the show (through cameras) to put him in the promo. She said, "He didn't say news readers, but he did say that we spit while talking. He thinks people will forget this and only remember that I had put an extra word 'newsreader' to his statement. He is trying to create a bad impression on me. He is trying to trigger me so that he comes on promo. So I request please put him in the promo for all this."

      Well, the latest promo of the show has now triggered the netizens who are slamming Anitha Sampath for being over-emotional and dramatic in the show as she doesn't stop firing on Suresh. In the promo, she weeps as she says I have earned my name with complete hard work. I do not have a habit of pleasing everyone." Interestingly, she has been also compared with Vanitha Vijaykumar, one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

      Check out the tweets here!

      On a related note, Ramya Pandian has been chosen as the captain of the house for the first week.

      Thursday, October 8, 2020, 13:38 [IST]
