Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Troll Anitha Sampath For Being ‘Over Emotional’ In The Show!

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going through its 3rd day and the show is steadily picking up the pace with a little splitter-splatter between the contestants, especially Anitha Sampath and Suresh Chakravarthy. For the uninitiated, the duo had a war of words recently after Suresh allegedly insulted the newsreader, as he said that they spit while talking. He had reportedly said that 'they' (didn't mention the word newsreader) spit while talking.

Anitha slammed Suresh for his derogatory comment and asked the makers of the show (through cameras) to put him in the promo. She said, "He didn't say news readers, but he did say that we spit while talking. He thinks people will forget this and only remember that I had put an extra word 'newsreader' to his statement. He is trying to create a bad impression on me. He is trying to trigger me so that he comes on promo. So I request please put him in the promo for all this."

Well, the latest promo of the show has now triggered the netizens who are slamming Anitha Sampath for being over-emotional and dramatic in the show as she doesn't stop firing on Suresh. In the promo, she weeps as she says I have earned my name with complete hard work. I do not have a habit of pleasing everyone." Interestingly, she has been also compared with Vanitha Vijaykumar, one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil 3.

Bro honestly bottom line ungalukku suresh pidikala correcta.. so anda ponnu drama panradhu ungalukku therila 😬😬



I agree with abi too..Madhu maadiri dan irukku inda ponnu panradhu. Ella season parthu script dialogue ellam prepared irukku 🚶🏻‍♀️🚶🏻‍♀️ — H͟A͟R͟U͟H͟I͟ (@nenu__roe) October 8, 2020

When most of the contestants are super cool and matured she is the one creates all the unwanted fights and drama .. May be Suresh is not 100 % right but sure this girl triggers him very well to create this drama. she is irritating. — Dheivanai Lalith (@devi_lalith) October 8, 2020

Anitha is irritating❌ Anyone felt this😑



Sorry for Motta Uncle 😂



Follow The Official BB Page For Unlimited Fun @BiggBossTamiI4 pic.twitter.com/c4AMePKkO5 — BiggBossTamil4 (@BiggBossTamiI4) October 8, 2020

I pity Anitha!! she is trying hard to grab attention and it backfired her. Enough girl, this is not the way to get attention 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Sridevi Krishnan (@Srivigal) October 8, 2020

Anitha drama queen.... elarum vaalkaila kashta pattu dan munneruranga .... u cant even accept any criticism ...overreact panni neeye un pera keduthukita 🤦‍♀️ #BiggBossTamil4 — dolly 💞 (@dollybiblio) October 8, 2020

On a related note, Ramya Pandian has been chosen as the captain of the house for the first week.

