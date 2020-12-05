Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Troll Jithan Ramesh For His Contribution To The Show!

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the makers indeed took a jibe at the contestants. Apparently, Bigg Boss asked each contestant to enter the activity area and open up about their contribution to the mini-screen audiences, who have been watching them for 60 days now.

Contestants including Jithan Ramesh, Gabriella Charlton, Nisha, Som Shekar, Ramya Pandian, Jithan Ramesh and Aajeedh entered the room to address what they have done so far for the audience. Many times, the contestants were confused with the question of Bigg Boss as they talked about their performances in tasks, daily activities, dancing to the morning alarm and how they managed to look presentable for the Tamil makkal. A disappointed Bigg Boss pronounced that the contestants have been asked about their contribution which has nothing to do with what they have shared.

With the telecast of the contribution task, the netizens have started a meme fest on social media. A lot of memes and sarcastic tweets have taken over the internet. Well, what attracted the most attention is Jithan Ramesh's turn, when he was finding it difficult to state his contribution to the show. In the beginning, he asked Bigg Boss for some time to think about the same but wasn't able to give a perfect reply to the query. Many netizens have now shared a picture of the actor sleeping on a couch in the previous week, when the call center task was held.

Though his carefree avatar was loved by the netizens, the contestants inside the house were not happy with him as he slept in the day time, which is against the rules of Bigg Boss. Interestingly, when he was chosen as the captain, the housemates were seen taking a dig at him for sleeping.

