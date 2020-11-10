    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Troll Makers Over Incessant Emotional Tasks

      The mini-screen audience recently witnessed the eviction of actor Suresh Chakravarthy from Bigg Boss Tamil 4. A section of netizens even slammed the makers for their decision to eliminate the senior actor, who was indeed one of the strongest contestants of the season.

      Well, this time, the makers have decided to declare the week as no elimination-week, keeping all the 15 contestants safe inside the house owing to Diwali festival. Interestingly, a task was given to the contestants by Bigg Boss asking them to write messages to their close ones on the special occasion of the festival of lights.

      Contestants including Samyuktha Karthik and Archana Chandhoke were also seen getting emotional during the task. Well, looks like the netizens and mini-screen audience are not so happy with the emotional track being used by the makers time and again. Let us tell you that this is the third emotional task being given to the contestants in the season. With several youngsters in the show including contestants like Balaji Murugadoss, Aajeedh, Som Sekhar, Ramya Pandian, Shivani Narayanan and Anitha Sampath, the makers are miserably failing to bring in more physical tasks that can help the audience review these contestants.

      Several netizens were seen complaining about the emotional track being used to garner the attention of the audience. A few also compared Bigg Boss Tamil 4 to the daily soaps on Television channels. Another section of social media users trolled the makers saying that the team is running out of content after Suresh Chakravarthy's exit.

      On a related note, Aari Arjuna is the current captain of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house.

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 10, 2020, 15:20 [IST]
      X