Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Netizens Troll Rio Raj As He Says ‘Mind Your Words’ To Sanam Shetty

Looks like Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Call Center task has become the current source of all the problems inside the house. After Archana-Balaji Murugadoss and Samyuktha-Aari Arjuna's verbal brawl, Rio Raj and Sanam Shetty have become the latest contestants to lock horns post the task.

In the promo released by the telecasting channel, Rio and Sanam can be seen engaging in a heated argument. Though the context of the whole altercation is not known, Rio can be seen clarifying that he talked about the good friendship between Sanam and Anitha Sampath. To this Sanam responds by questioning if he thinks she has taken his statement positively and not sarcastically.

Later, the model-turned-actress talks about groupism inside the house. She also adds that Rio could have discussed another issue on his call with Aajeedh (call center agent) instead of taking a jibe at her and Anitha's friendship. An evidently upset Rio gets triggered with her statements and asks her to mind her words before speaking. On the other hand, Balaji and Shivani Narayanan were seen laughing their hearts out watching the duo's argument while sitting at the dinning table. Let us tell you that Balaji is not in good terms with Rio Raj and Sanam Shetty.

Well, the comedian's reaction to Sanam Shetty has not gone down well with the netizens, who think Rio shouldn't have overreacted as the actress only asked for a clarification about the incident.

Check out the Tweets here!

Eh National television ku kovatha paaraah.. cringe and his group will question everybody ahm but avara yaarachum question panna mind your words ahm.. 🥴🥴#BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBossTami4 — H͟A͟R͟U͟H͟I͟ (@nenu__roe) November 25, 2020

Anbu gang be like: namala groupism nu solranga. Nama group plan potu, namakulaye call pani, group ila nu prove panra mari question ketu, athayum nama group eh answer pani groupism ila nu prove panidalam👏👏👏🏃🏼‍♂️🏃🏼‍♂️#BiggBossTamil4 — 🤷‍♂️ (@rationalgeek1) November 25, 2020

Sanam rocks .. rio shocks 🔥🔥🔥🥳

Naduvula edhuku bala and shivani sirikra maari ....(to create interest huh ma ) 😂😂😂😂 #BiggBossTamil4 #BalajiMurugaDoss — dolly 💞 (@dollybiblio) November 25, 2020

Balaji Is Me 😂😂😂 - For This Promo 😂 #BiggBossTamil4 pic.twitter.com/nPugag4bBA — ᴛᴡɪɴᴋʟɪɴɢ ꜱᴛᴀʀ 🧚‍♀️ (@its_pree_) November 25, 2020

Curious.. why does #Rio only egirify like this with females outside of his gang? I haven't seen him so angrily confronting the men in the house either.. but he'll show his anger at the door and all.

So #Sanam naa ilicha vaaya?#BiggBossTamil4 #BiggBossTamil — kay (@kflyyt) November 25, 2020

On a related note, seven contestants including Balaji Murugadoss, Som Shekar, Sanam Shetty, Aari Arjuna, Samyuktha Karthik, Nisha Aranthangi and Jithan Ramesh are nominated in the eighth week nomination. Also, Rio Raj is the new captain of the house.

