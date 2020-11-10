Bigg Boss Tamil 4: No Elimination In 6th Week Of The Show!

The fifth week of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 saw the exit of actor Suresh Chakravarthy. The weekend episode of the show hosted by Kamal Haasan came as a shock to many fans of the senior actor. Well, looks like the makers are all set to surprise the mini-screen audiences yet again as the sixth week nomination comes with a twist.

Earlier in a promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, as many as 9 contestants were nominated this time. Contestants including Gabriella Charlton, Samyuktha Karthik, Anitha Sampath, Shivani Narayanan, Archana Chandhoke, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian and Aajeedh were nominated.

Interestingly, the recent wild card contestant Suchitra was also nominated for the week's elimination process. In the process, each contestant was required to nominate any two from the lot. After the nomination task and announcement of the nominated contestants, Bigg Boss gave a big surprise declaring the fifth week as no nomination and elimination week because of the Diwali festival that falls on November 14, 2020 (Saturday)

Let us tell you that this is the second time when the makers have announced a no nomination and elimination week. Notably, Aari Arjuna is the current captain of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

