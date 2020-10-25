Bigg Boss Tamil 4: No Eviction In The Third Week Elimination Process?

The Saturday (October 24, 2020) episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 started with contestants sharing their opinion about the third-week happenings in the house to host Kamal Haasan. Ulaganayagan was seen discussing the brawl unfolded between Sanam Shetty and Suresh Chakravarthy during the captainship task. Suresh happened to accidentally hit Sanam with a huge sceptre.

Kamal asserted that any attack towards women will no be entertained by any means. He also criticized Sanam for exaggerating the issue and using disrespectful words against Suresh. The host slammed Archana Chandhoke for highly controlling others and added that it looked as if she is anchoring the show from inside.

Talking about the elimination process, contestants including Suresh Chakravarthy, Aari, Balaji Murugadoss, Aajeedh Khalique and Anitha Sampath were nominated in the third week. Balaji was announced safe during the Saturday episode and as per the latest promo, Aari is also safe this time. Well, if rumours are to be believed, no contestant will leave the house this week. Though it is not clear if Aajeedh is at the bottom of the list, rumours are rife that he will lose his eviction free pass today.

On a related note, with several speculations doing the rounds about singer Suchitra's inclusion in the show, we hear that the celebrity will be entering the house during the weekend episode. Notably, actress Rekha was evicted recently, and the house is now left with 16 contestants.

