Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Open Nomination: Housemates Target Rio Raj

Looks like the 'Anbu' group is in big trouble after the exit of their members Aranthangi Nisha and Jithan Ramesh. As per the latest promo of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the mini-screen audiences will witness an open nomination for the first time in the season. In the open nomination, the contestants will have to nominate any two housemates while in the living area, rather than going to the confession room.

In the nomination, most of the contestants will be nominating Rio Raj for the elimination. Contestants including Aari, Ramya Pandian, Anitha Sampath and Balaji will be nominating the comedy actor in the 11th week nominations.

Anitha, who in the previous week engaged in a verbal spat with Rio for nominating her as the weakest contestant, was seen nominating him this time stating favoritism as the reason. If you may recall, host Kamal Haasan had also taken a dig at the actor for his unfair decisions while choosing weak and best performers of the week. The Ulaganayagan also slammed the housemates for the same and had again asked to nominate a weak contestant in the house, after which the majority of them nominated Nisha. Further, she was also taken to the glass chamber until further announcement.

Coming back to the 11th week nominations, Archana Chandhoke nominated Aari, while Rio nominated Anitha and Balaji. With the open nomination promo going viral on social media, fans and followers of the reality show are expecting the episode to be a high-voltage one.

On a related note, Ramya Pandian is the current captain of the house. Also, Bigg Boss Tamil 4, which is going through its 71st day, has 10 contestants inside the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house- Aajeedh, Aari Arjuna, Anitha, Archana, Balaji, Gabriella, Ramya, Rio, Som Shekar and Shivani Narayanan.

