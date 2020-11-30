Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Probable Reasons Why Samyuktha Karthik Got Eliminated From The Kamal Haasan Show

Samyuktha-Aari Issue

Last week, Samyuktha was seen calling Aari Arjuna's behavior a result of his upbringing a lot of times. Her statement was highly criticized by the netizens, who even shared the video of her talking about Aari's valarpu (upbringing), which went viral on social media.

Aari’s Statement Misunderstood

Aari Arjuna in a task compared Samyuktha's maturity as a mother with Aajeedh, who is much younger than her. The actress turned emotional in this regard and also blamed the Nedunchalai star for questioning her motherhood. Many opined that Samyuktha has misunderstood his statement which has nothing to do with her motherhood. Also, Kamal Haasan in the latest episode proved her allegation completely wrong.

Did Balaji Add Fuel To The Fire?

Balaji Murugadoss and Aari last week were seen fighting over issues inside the house. Due to this, the model-turned-actor was seen supporting Samyuktha while she had a difference in opinion with Aari. During the call center task that happened a few days back, Samyuktha was seen indirectly attacking Aari during her conversation with Sanam. When Aari tried to seek an explanation for the same, Balaji was seen interfering between the duo's issue, which further worsened with time.

Samyuktha’s Highly Influenced Captainship

In week four of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, Samyuktha was chosen as the captain of the house, after she defeated Balaji and Som Shekar in the task. It is to be noted that Balaji supported Samyuktha in the task, as he didn't want Som to become the captain of the house. Post becoming a captain, Sam was seen getting influenced by Balaji as most of the decisions were discussed prior with him. The other contestants and even netizens were seen opining that her captainship was impressive but highly influenced.

Samyuktha’s Language Issue

In the post-eviction interaction with Kamal Haasan, Samyuktha was seen stating that she had hardships while communicating with contestants in Tamil inside the house. It is to be noted, that many times, the beautiful diva's statements were misinterpreted by netizens, who were not aware of her unfamiliarity with Tami, which in turn might have shown Samyuktha in bad light among the mini-screen audiences, eventually lessening her votes.