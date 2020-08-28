Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Promo Is Here! Kamal Haasan Looks Uber Cool As He Gives Message On ‘New Normal’

After a lot of speculations on Kamal Haasan's latest salt and pepper look and the upcoming Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the makers of the celebrated reality show have finally dropped the first promo of the season.

The promo featuring Ulaganayagan has him giving a beautiful message on the 'new-normal' amid COVID-19 pandemic. He said that the current situation has made people realize that the world is a very small place as when one part of the globe suffers, the impact extends to the other.

Watch The Promo Here

Kamal said, "When I and you stopped working, lives of people like auto drivers, bus drivers, fishermen, tea-shop owners and many others were affected for as many as 5 months. Yes, we need to take care of ourselves but we cannot sit back at our homes without jobs. Following the WHO's guidelines, I have come out and you should also start resuming your work and help those who need us to go forward in their lives. Let us begin with a new start, new reality and new life."

Well, the promo has received huge appreciation from the netizens, especially for its message on the new-normal. Many fans also loved the new look of the actor and are expecting successive promos featuring the Hey Ram actor in the coming days. Though there has been no details about when the show will begin, rumours are rife that Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will start its journey from mid-October 2020.

It is said that the contestants of the show will undergo a COVID-19 test and will also be quarantined for 15 days, before entering the house. Reportedly, a team of expert doctors will be monitoring the contestants with regular temperature and body checkups. The show will kick-off following several norms imposed by the state and the central government, keeping social distancing in mind.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 To Go On Air From October 2020?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 With Kamal Haasan As Host To Go On Air From THIS Date?