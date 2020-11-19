Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Ramya Pandian Says Shivani Narayanan Is Only Entertaining Balaji In The House

The popular reality show Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hosted by Kamal Haasan is slowly picking up the pace. The house with 15 contestants is going through the 45 hours time task as of now. Bigg Boss has divided the contestants into 5 groups with 3 members each.

Two members of each group have to individually keep a track of seconds and minutes of a clock by standing on a prop kept in the garden area, while the other member will make sure that all the works listed on the notice board of the house has been completed by the other housemates, in the given time. During the task, most of the time, Balaji Murugadoss and Shivani were seen supporting and interacting with each other which has now attracted the attention of other contestants, especially Ramya Pandian. Wondering what we are talking about?

Well, as per the latest promo of the show dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, Ramya can be heard saying that the only work her good friend Shivani does in the house is entertain Balaji Murugadoss. Apparently, Ramya said so when the new captain Aajeedh, who was seen interacting with Ramya and Samyuktha, revealed that he thinks Shivani and Suchitra are the weak contestants in the house. Ramya also added that if someone questions Shivani about her house duty she would come with a justification saying 'What have I done? Why did you say that to me?.' Interestingly, Ramya also did a perfect imitation of Shivani Narayanan which made Aajeedh, Samyuktha and even the netizens laugh their hearts out.

Check out the Tweets here!

Ramya is a smart player..she maybe smiling and avoid confrontations but whatever she wants to convey she will do it as a joke..even abt aari's outfit she was gossiping to archana which wasnt very nice.. — Thaksha (@ruffinathaksha) November 19, 2020

Let us tell you that Balaji recently expressed his disappointment after someone (Aari Arjuna) nominated him by citing his proximity with Shivani Narayanan. Post the Monday nomination task, he was seen clearing the air about his closeness with the diva and said that he is not in love and if at all he does, he would surely convey it to her.

