Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Ramya Pandian To Sanam Shetty, Here’s The List Of Almost Confirmed Contestants

The recent release of Bigg Boss Tamil 4's promo featuring Kamal Haasan has raised the expectations of the mini-screen audiences. The highly-anticipated promo received huge appreciation across social media. Interestingly, a few speculations around the contestants and premiere date also became the talk of the town.

If reports are to be believed, the 4th season of the show will go on air from either September 27 or October 4, 2020. According to a buzz, 17 contestants will enter the show with 3 as wild card entries. It is to be noted that the 3 entrants will join the other contestants only during subsequent episodes. The makers have reportedly chosen popular and a few controversial contestants for the upcoming season. As per sources, given contestants have been almost confirmed for Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Here's The List Of Contestants Who Are Almost Confirmed For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

Ramya Pandian- Actress

Shivani Narayanan- Actress

Jithan Ramesh- Actor

Gabriella Charlton- Actress

Rio Raj- Actor, Vijay Jockey

Anu Mohan- Actor

Aajeedh- Singer

Sanam Shetty- Actress

Reportedly, the contestants of the show are currently undergoing quarantine period for 15 days after their respective COVID-19 tests. A team of expert doctors will be monitoring them with frequent body and temperature checkups. Bigg Boss Tamil 4 will be following several norms and regulations imposed by the state and the central government, keeping in mind social distancing and the 'new-normal'. Well, fans and followers of the show literally can't wait to see Ulaganayagan hosting the show for the fourth time while also taking note of serious issues in the house, as he will meet the contestants in the weekend episodes (Saturday and Sundays).

