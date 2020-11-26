Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sanam Shetty And Rio’s Fight Over Friendship Topic Becomes Fodder For Memes

Yesterday (November 25, 2020), the telecasting channel of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 had dropped a promo featuring Sanam Shetty and Rio Raj, who were seen having an argument over the call center task. Surprisingly, the part shown in the promo was not telecasted during the main episode of the show, which evidently irked the mini-screen audiences, who reacted to the same through their respective social media handles.

Though the reason for their disagreement was not known, the duo, especially Rio Raj was heavily trolled for his 'mind your business' dialogue for Sanam. Well now, looks like the makers are highly focused on the two as the latest promo reveals the reason behind their verbal brawl. In the promo released, Rio Raj can be seen apologizing to Sanam Shetty and Anitha Sampath for sarcastically calling their friendship beautiful.

Apparently, in the ongoing call center task, Rio Raj was seen calling Aajeedh (agent) to take an indirect dig at Balaji, Sanam and Anitha. In the call, he was seen questioning Balaji's point of view by calling Anitha and Sanam's friendship beautiful. Evidently, Sanam was not happy with his statement as she reacted to this by slamming Rio, who came out of the confession room after the task. She asked why he didn't take his own name as an example and cited her and Anitha's example to explain his point during the task.

She also added that the comedian is the one who has more friends and even an 'Anbu group' (love group) in the house. Sanam further said, "Remaining one's friendship is a natural and expected behavior. Then what are we? Monsters?" Well, the latest promo has now gone viral on social media, with many trolling and even uploading memes over the duo's reaction.

Notably, Rio Raj is the new captain of the house.

