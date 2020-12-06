Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sanam Shetty To Enter Secret Room After Her Exit From The House?

A lot of speculations have been doing the rounds regarding Sanam Shetty's exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 4. If social media buzz has to be believed, the diva will become the latest contestant to get evicted from the house. After the news of her exit went viral on social media, several fans and followers of Sanam started trending hashtags #Sanam, #SanamShetty and #NoSanamNoBiggBoss on Twitter to shower love and support to her.

As the Walter actress has been evidently one of the strongest contestants of the season, many opined that she might enter the secret room very soon.

Many said that she might have been chosen to enter the room for her observation skills inside the house. However, as per Bigg Boss Tamil 4 analysts, Sanam will not make it to the secret room either and will be evicted as per the usual procedure.

Well now, netizens are criticizing host Kamal Haasan for being biased towards a few contestants inside the house who are weak compared to Sanam Shetty. A section of social media users has threatened the makers that they would stop watching the show as it doesn't support strong contestants like Sanam, Samyuktha and Suresh Chakravarthy.

On the other hand, a voting chart is also going viral on the internet that says Sanam received the second-highest votes this week.

Now, the mini-screen audiences are waiting to see what unfolds in the Sunday episode to get a clear picture of Sanam Shetty's eviction rumour. Notably, Aari Arjuna and Ramya Pandian were saved by Kamal Haasan on Saturday.

