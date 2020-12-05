Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sanam Shetty To Get Evicted In The Ninth Week?

Fans and followers of Sanam Shetty are indeed shocked by the ongoing buzz on social media. As per a few analysts, the beautiful diva will be evicted in the Sunday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The Thagadu actress who has garnered a good number of fans and followers with her stints inside the house might bid goodbye in the ninth week of the popular reality show.

The netizens are shocked by the rumour that has gone viral on social media and are now trending hashtags #NoSanamNoBiggBoss and #Sanam to express support for her. A section of social media users slammed host Kamal Haasan and the makers of the show for eliminating one of the strong contestants of the season and saving the least deserving ones inside the house.

A few were also seen questioning the survival of contestants including Nisha, Aajeedh and Shivani Narayanan who according to them have done nothing in the show compared to Sanam Shetty. Many also have threatened that they would stop watching the show that doesn't support the deserving contestants. Interestingly, a voting record is also going viral on social media that suggests that Nisha received the least votes this week. With many still puzzled with the ongoing rumour, we will have to wait and watch what unfolds in the weekend episode when Kamal joins the 13 contestants remaining in Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

Notably, Jithan Ramesh is the new captain of the house and contestants including Aari, Aajeedh, Anita, Nisha, Ramya, Sanam and Shivani have been nominated for the ninth week elimination.

