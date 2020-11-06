Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Sathish Krishnan & Kaajal Pasupathi Slam Suchitra’s Performance As Judge In Task

Suchitra, who entered the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house as a wildcard contestant on November 1, has become the new centre of attraction in the house. In the latest episode of the Kamal Haasan show, the RJ-turned-Singer has been criticised for her performance as a judge in 'Vivadha Medai', the courtroom task.

Apparently, Bigg Boss asked housemates to perform the courtroom task in which Suchitra was appointed as the judge. After hearing the arguments of both the sides, she took the housemates' opinions through a poll. Eventually, she gave her judgements on the basis of the majority in the poll. Well, Suchitra's way of giving verdict didn't go down well with many housemates as well as fans on social media.

Suchitra received a lot of criticism for her actions on social media. Apart from the fans, Choreographer-actor Sathish Krishnan and Bigg Boss Tamil 1 contestant Kaajal Pasupathi also slammed Suchitra. While commenting on Suchitra's judgements, Sathish tweeted, "Hammer use panna theriyuthu , court la behave panna sollatheriyuthu , judge costume Poda theriyuthu , judgement kodu ka theriyale ma ? Kannakku eduthu theerpu sonna there won't be any pending cases in all the court throughout the world . Bigboss neenga sirichengala illaya?" (You know to use the hammer, you know to tell people to behave in court, you know to wear the judge's costume, but you don't know how to give judgement? There won't be any pending cases in the world if they started giving judgement based on polls. Bigg boss you laughed right?)

On the other hand, Kaajal Pasupathi shared a screenshot of her Facebook post on Instagram and wrote, "#bigbosstamil4 judge mokka bigboss." (Judge is not up to the mark Bigg Boss.) Her Facebook post reads, "Yethana peru Support pandringa .... Kai thukunggo ... Apparam yendha dash ku nee judge ah Iruka #Nonsense." (How many of you support it, pls raise you hands.. Then why the hell are you the judge?)

After this drama, it will be interesting to see how Kamal Haasan will react to Suchitra's style of giving judgement.

