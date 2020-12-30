Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Shivani Narayanan’s Mother Akila Says She Is Disappointed With Her, Appreciates Aari

The house of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going through a family week. The previous episode of the popular reality show witnessed the entry of Shivani Narayanan's mother and Balaji Murugadoss' brother in the house. Well, what garnered the attention of the mini-screen audiences and netizens is Shivani's mother Akila's response to the diva's performance.

Upon her entry, Akila was seen taking Shivani to a corner and questioning her growing proximity with Balaji. Asking her the reason behind entering Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the actress' mother reminded her that the show is being watched by the world. She also asked as to why Shivani was silent when Balaji said that he is not here to fall in love with any contestant.

Akila further added that the diva should have cleared her stand regarding Balaji when Aari Arjuna signaled the same. The actress, who was inconsolable while her mother entered the house, was later seen turning shocked upon hearing Akila's statement. Surprisingly, Akila didn't exchange words with Balaji. The youngster who was disappointed with Akila, later expressed his unhappiness about the same to Aajeedh Khalique and Ramya Pandian. Turning emotional, he also added that he felt sorry and guilty for Shivani Narayanan's current situation.

Interestingly, Akila congratulated Aari for his performance as she said, "Hello sir. You are doing too good. Keep it up." Well, fans and followers of Balaji are disappointed with Akila's gesture towards the handsome hunk, and have expressed their complete support to him.

On a related note, a total of 5 contestants including Shivani, Aajeedh, Gabriella Charlton, Ramya and Som Shekar have been nominated in the 13th week. The last weekend saw the exit of Anitha Sampath from the house.

