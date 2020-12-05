Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Shivani Narayanan To Get Eliminated This Week?

Months before the premiere of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, a lot of rumours were doing the rounds about Shivani Narayanan's inclusion in the popular reality show. Fans and followers of the beautiful diva were expecting 'vere-level' stints and high-voltage drama with her entry in the Kamal Haasan show.

However, the mini-screen audience couldn't see her perform well most of the time, as she was finding it difficult to open up in the first three weeks, which is a very long time to prove oneself in Bigg Boss. Recently, her close proximity to Balaji Murugadoss was also questioned by many, including housemates.

Recently during the contribution task, Shivani faced trouble to state what she has contributed to the house. Though she said that she entertained the audience by performing in tasks, dancing for the morning alarm and looking presentable everyday, Bigg Boss pronounced that there is much more to do in the house for the audience than what she said.

Well, looks like the diva who has been nominated this week, has high chances of getting eliminated this time. As per the ongoing buzz on social media, Shivani has received the least votes in the ninth week.

Talking about her performance in the call center task, she was highly appreciated for her stand when Aari (as a caller) asked about her relationship with Balaji. He apparently asked if what she has for the model-turned-actor is love or friendship, to which Shivani instantly replied that she only has a feeling of friendship for the handsome hunk.

On a related note, Jithan Ramesh is the current captain of the house, and contestants including Aajeedh, Aari Arjuna, Ramya Pandian, Sanam Shetty, Anitha Sampath, Nisha along with Shivani have been nominated for this week's elimination.

