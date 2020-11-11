Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Som Shekar Impresses Netizens With His Cool Dude Avatar!

Looks like Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is gradually getting on to the right track with some impressive tasks and stints of the contestants. Let us tell you that Bigg Boss has declared the week as no-elimination week post the nomination process, owing to Diwali festival.

Well, currently a task has been given to the housemates named Paatti Sollai Thattathe (Do not disobey grandmother's words), which will have the contestants playing the roles of members of a family headed by a grandmother portrayed by Archana Chandhoke. The skit will require Archana to tempt them with her plans to split her wealth in order to bring them together. Also, a member will turn thief to steal the document which she has kept in a locker.

Interestingly, Som who essays the role of a husband to Ramya Pandian and father to Gabriella Charlton, sketches a plan to steal the document. The actor-turned-model can be seen implementing the plan and successfully stealing the documents. Later, Bala steals the document from the trio's custody, which is witnessed by Ramya and Shivani Narayanan.

Ramya along with Gabriella frame Balaji's team including Sanam Shetty, Jithan Ramesh and Shivani for stealing the document. During the brawl, Balaji can be seen questioning them about the actual thief among them who stole the document from the locker, to which Som chuckles. It is to be noted that Balaji has time and again told the housemates that he considers Som as an equal competitor in the house and wishes he comes out of his shell instead of being a 'dummy' in the show. Well now, looks like Som Shekar has entered the game zone as he starts entertaining the audience with his involvement in tasks, and brings some attitude to Bigg Boss Tamil 4. Netizens too are impressed with Som's new cool dude avatar and are expecting him to give tough competition to other contestants.

Bala is the most active player of bb4 🤩🔥 the smile of som in the end 😎😎 #BiggBossTamil4 #balajimurugadoss — dolly 💞 (@dollybiblio) November 11, 2020

Notably, Aari Arjuna is the new captain of the house.

