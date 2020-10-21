Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Suresh Chakravarthy’s Emotional Breakdown Leaves Netizens Divided

Just a few hours back, the telecasting channel of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 had dropped a sneak-peek video from tonight's episode. In the video, Suresh Chakravarthy was seen accidentally hitting Sanam Shetty's forehead during the ongoing task. Let us tell you that the contestants are divided into two groups- Demons and Royal Family.

Apparently, Sanam, a member of the demon group was seen spraying mist on Aajeedh's neck (team Royal family) in order to distract him. Suresh, another member of the Royal family reacts to this and smacks a black cloth (signifies demons kingdom) with a mace that accidentally hit Sanam's forehead.

Well, one more promo has been dropped by the makers, and looks like Suresh has become the target of the housemates after the incident. In the video, the senior actor can be seen requesting Bigg Boss to call him to the confession room. In the confession room, Bigg Boss asks him if he has done it deliberately, to which Suresh replies with a no. As he continues explaining the matter to Bigg Boss, the actor is seen breaking down into tears and reiterating that he has been cornered and targeted by other contestants.

Well, the latest promo has not gone down well with the netizens, as many were seen supporting Suresh and slamming Sanam stating that the actress is creating an issue out of the situation to get the sympathy and votes of the people. On the other hand, a few Twitterati have opined that Suresh was never cornered, and instead, he had targeted and provoked other contestants including Anitha Sampath, Rio Raj and Velmurugan. Another section of netizens think that Suresh is pretending to be a saint so that he doesn't get ousted from the show.

Here Are The Tweets

Who is the biggest trigger #SureshC #SanamShetty?! rendum kedikku kedi dhaan. No one is a saint. It’s about who’s entertainment we prefer to watch n I like watching #SureshC drama better than #Sanamshetty drama. So I prefer #Suresh #BiggBossTamil4 — Sridevi Krishnan (@Srivigal) October 21, 2020

This is fox game show sir.

You needn't to show you are a villain.And you need to stop the projection of being a villan.



You need to show you are hero & do under dog performance.



People who acts can win anywhere & everywhere😉living with group of people is an art #Biggbosstamil4 — Yuna (@Yuna_Chillz) October 21, 2020

Sympathy 😮. Sanam pannathu immature but avaru mature ra Bigg Boss, tittle eh thooki ippove koduthurunge.



Sanam kathuna, she is overreacting 💁‍♀️. Suresh alutha, avarum manushan thane 🤦‍♀️. Appo Sanam manushan illaiya Bigg Boss? — ஜமுனா வேலு (@jamunah_velu) October 21, 2020

I do not believe this sentimental drama🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 Nobody has cornered Suresh till now..its his own thoughts about himself..rio has clarified this many times...plz do not waste ur tears🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐🧐 — 💘💖Uthra💖💘 (@UthraSankar) October 21, 2020

Okay it seems he genuinely didn't see her before hitting. 🤔



But edha nambardhu? Elaame nalla actors indha season la. 😝 — 🤙🏻 (@BiggBossTw) October 21, 2020

What do you think Bigg Boss will decide for Suresh's wrongdoing? Let us know in the comment section below.