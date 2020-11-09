Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Suresh Chakravarthy’s Exit Disappoints Fans; Netizens Slam Makers

The mini-screen audiences are in a state of shock with the recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The weekend episode of the popular reality show hosted by Kamal Haasan marked the exit of Suresh Chakravarthy. The senior actor was one of the strongest contestants of the season, who was best known for his mind game in the show.

For the unversed, a total of 7 contestants including Aari Arjuna, Archana Chandhoke, Anitha Sampath, Balaji Murugadoss, Sanam Shetty, Som Shekar and Suresh Chakravarthy were nominated for the fifth week elimination. After a few filtrations, Som, Sanam and Suresh were required to sit together. Later, Suresh was declared eliminated by the Ulaganayagan. The actor was all smiles while moving out of the house. Indeed, his exit surprised even the contestants, who were seen getting emotional as the main door opened for him.

On a related note, Suresh Chakravarthy has procured a decent fan base with his stint inside the house, especially in the first two weeks of the show. His verbal brawl with Anitha Sampath is one of the highlights of the show, that made him the mini-screen audiences' favourite. His acting and dancing skills during several tasks were appreciated by both Kamal Haasan and the audience.

Well, his exit has disappointed the fans, who even threatened the makers that they would stop watching Bigg Boss Tamil 4 hereafter. A few also opined that the decision was very unfair from the makers' side as there are many other contestants in the house who are actually weak. A section of netizens are also expecting Suresh to make a massive re-entry in the house as a wild-card contestant.

Check Out What Twitterati Have To Say About Suresh's Exit

#SureshChakravarthi sir, You have won hearts for being true and savageous! BB became boring after ur silence.



Best times is yet to come!

Keep entertaining us!

Watching out for u💕#BiggBossTamil4 — 🦄Sindhu (@its_sindhu94) November 9, 2020

#BiggBossTamil4#Anitha is not eligible to Stay in the house !!



Feeling bad for #SureshChakravarthi 😌😌😌 — ArunKumar K (@arunvicky0051) November 8, 2020

#SureshChakravarthi left. Now I don’t feel like watching Bigg Boss anymore 🙃 — Mahaasweetha (@sweetha1908) November 8, 2020

Well, we will have to wait and watch to know what unfolds in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil 4.

