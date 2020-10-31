Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Suresh Chakravarthy’s ‘Semma’ Dance Performance With Archana Wins The Internet!

The fourth week of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 has been quite entertaining so far, with several high voltage dramas and brawls unfolding. Balaji Murugadoss' verbal brawl with Archana, Rio and Sanam Shetty was the major highlight of this week, which will surely become a hot topic during the weekend episode, when Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan joins the contestants.

Suresh Chakravarthy, one of the popular contestants of this season, was a little quiet in the fourth week, unlike the other weeks. The netizens and his fans had expressed their opinion about his withdrawal state and even trended the hashtag #ThathaComeBack on Twitter. After the recent episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4, many would opine otherwise, as they are elated to see Suresh Chakravarthy back in the game. Wondering what we are talking about?

Well, recently during a promotional task, the contestants were required to dress up and dance in Jodis. Interestingly, Archana and Suresh Chakravarthy were chosen as a team. The duo was seen shaking a leg on 'Kalasala Kalasala' song from Simbu's 2011 film Osthe. Suresh's impressive dance prowess with mass expressions wowed the netizens and even the contestants in the house.

His performance indeed proved that he is a 'Sakalakala Vallavan'(Master of all arts), and also one of the potential contestants of the house. The fans and followers of the senior actor are highly impressed with his stint and are celebrating his 'comeback' in the game.

On a related note, Samyuktha Karthik is the current captain of the house. The other nominees for the captaincy task include Balaji Murugadoss and Som Shekar. Notably, Aari Arjuna and Anitha Sampath were sent to Jail (glass chamber) for their poor performance during the gold mining task.

