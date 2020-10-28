Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Third Week Highlights: Rio Raj-Anitha Sampath Get Into Heated Argument

Though not for the tasks, Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is grabbing attention for high-voltage drama these days. Interestingly, host Kamal Haasan had slammed contestants including Sanam Shetty for exaggerating issues in the house only to gain the attention of the people.

Well, the recent heated brawl between Anitha Sampath and Rio Raj was the major highlight during the third week of the show. Apparently, the newsreader was irked with Rio's behaviour as he dismissed her opinion by not letting her speak. Meanwhile, Rio was also seen talking seriously to Aari Arjunan during the incident, when Anitha approached the comedy artist with her point of view. Later, she was seen breaking down as she said that Rio should only apologize to her if he genuinely feels so and not because someone else has asked him to do it. To this, Rio shared that Anitha Sampath is like his sibling and he doesn't want anyone (Som) to push him to talk or apologize to her.

On the other hand, a stylish vote campaign was held last week. The then nominated contestants Balaji Murugadoss and Aajeedh were seen coming up with a fun and quirky campaign asking the audience to vote for them. Both the youngsters were seen posing before the camera requesting fans to vote for them. Interestingly, they have decided to garner votes from the audience through their never-seen-before campaign. Notably, Aajeedh received the least votes in the third week but was saved after he used the eviction free pass.

Talking about the 6th week nomination, 11 contestants including Aajeedh, Balaji Murugadoss, Anitha Sampath, Rio Raj, Jithan Ramesh, Nisha, Ramya Pandian, Sanam Shetty, Somsekhar, Suresh Chakravarthy and Velmurugan have been nominated. Archana Chandhoke is the current captain of the house.

