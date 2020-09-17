Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Vijay TV Shares Admin’s Fun Chat With Friend Who Enquires About The Contestants!

The mini-screen audiences are eagerly awaiting Bigg Boss Tamil 4, which will be hosted by Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan. Though there have been a lot of speculations about the premiere date and the contestants of the season, looks like the telecasting channel Vijay TV is tight-lipped and are on a mission to tease the audience as well as netizens to raise the excitement.

Well, today the channel took to their social media handle to drop a fun chat between an admin of Vijay TV and his/her friend, which has now gone viral on the Internet. Apparently, the WhatsApp chat was all about a friend asking the admin about the Bigg Boss contestants for this season. Interestingly, the admin replied that he doesn't know about it. The evidently annoyed friend retaliates saying, "Are you really working for Vijay TV?" The admin responds with a zipper-mouth face emoji indeed hinting that the contestant list has been kept under wraps, and one will only know about it once the show starts premiering.

Though not officially confirmed, speculations are rife that the show will likely go on air from either September 27 or October 4, 2020. As per reports, 14 contestants will enter the house with 3 others as wild card entries. Let us tell you that the makers have chosen some well-known faces from the film industry and also a few controversial contestants for the show. Though the official list of contestants is not yet out, there are several names doing the rounds on social media like Vasundara Das, Poonam Bajwa, Shivani Narayanan, Anu Mohan, Suriya Devi, Gopinath, Sanam Shetty and Ramya Pandian.

Reportedly, the contestants of the show will undergo a COVID-19 test and will be quarantined for 15 days, before entering the house. A team of expert doctors will also be monitoring the contestants on a daily basis.

