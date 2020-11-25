Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Was Archana’s Demand To Reveal Balaji Murugadoss’ Tattoo A Hint For Shivani?

The Call Center Task

On day 1, a group will have to wear formals and enter the task area set as the call center. They will require to answer the query of customers (remaining contestants) as patiently as possible. The remaining contestants inside the house try to provoke the agents, so that they drop the call within the permitted time to win the task.

Balaji Murugadoss’ Allegation Against Archana

In the previous episode of the show, as expected, Archana Chandhoke called agent Balaji Murugadoss to get a clear picture about his allegations during the nomination task. She was seen questioning about the same and asked who was she partial towards according to him. To this Balaji responded that contestants Som Shekar, Gabriella Charlton and Rio Raj were receiving special treatment from Archana.

Archana Attacks Balaji Personally

An evidently unhappy Archana didn't want to give up and made a personal attack, by demanding to reveal the name tattooed on his left forearm. A surprised Balaji replied that it is personal and he cannot do what she is currently demanding. After incessant pressure, Balaji was seen folding his sleeves to reveal the name written to one of the cameras of the room. Though the makers didn't reveal the name to the mini-screen audiences owing to reasons best known to them, a few reports suggest that Balaji has a tattoo of his girlfriend's name. Let us tell you that Archana was also questioning his relationship with Shivani Narayanan, as the duo is mostly seen spending time together and supporting each other.

What Netizens Think About Archana’s Strategy?

Well, netizens have condemned Archana's strategy to provoke Balaji personally. On the other hand, a few opine that the popular VJ's demand was a stint to give a hint to Shivani Naryananan, who the housemates think has feelings for Balaji Murugadoss. Well, let us tell you that Archana had apologized later to Balaji for her personal attack, and said that she only wanted to provoke him and believes that the makers won't reveal the name written on his forearm to the world.