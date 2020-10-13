Bigg Boss Tamil 4: What Is Eviction Free Pass?

The first nomination process of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 was held recently. 7 contestants including Sanam Shetty, Shivani Narayanan, Samyuktha, Aajeedh Khalique, Gabriella Charlton, Rekha and Ramya Pandian are nominated for the second-week elimination. The voting lines are now open for the audiences to cast their votes to save their favourite contestants until Saturday midnight.

Well, looks like the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make the show more entertaining as they are all set to introduce the 'Eviction Free Pass' for the nominated contestants on Tuesday.

As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, one can see that all the nominated contestants along with Suresh Chakravarthy (the new captain of the house) are sitting in a separate area, away from the main house, discussing among themselves the most deserving one for the Eviction Free Pass. The pass is basically an immunity power which is valid for the entire season.

During each countdown, the contestants will have to unanimously decide the least deserving contestant among them. The final contestant left with Suresh Chakravarthy in the room will win the task and get the Eviction Free Pass.

If reports are to be believed, the pass will either help the contestant make himself/herself safe for any week (until the season's final week), or it might help the contestants save any other contestant for a week if he/she does not want to use it for themselves.

In the promo, many including Aajeedh and Sanam Shetty were seen turning emotional during the task, which has also left several netizens puzzled about the task. Who do you think will win the Eviction Free Pass? Do let us know in the comment section!

