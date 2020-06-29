Bigg Boss Tamil 2 Contestant Daniel Annie Pope And Wife Denisha Sahadevan Blessed With Baby Boy!

Daniel Annie Pope, who rose to fame with the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, is now a proud father. The actor and his wife Denisha Sahadevan welcomed a baby boy on June 28. He took to his social media handle to share the happy news of the champ's birth with fans and followers. Seeking blessing from them, Daniel wrote, "We have been blessed with the most precious gift from the Almighty, our little baby boy. Please keep him in your prayers and bless him - Daniel Denisha."

Sharing a cute cartoon of a baby on her Instagram story, Denisha Sahadevan wrote, "We have been blessed with the most precious gift from the Almighty, our little baby boy! It's a boy! Please keep him in your prayers and bless him - Daniel Denisha."

We have been blessed with the most precious gift from the Almighty, our little baby boy! Please keep him in your prayers and bless him. 👶🏻💐🙏🏻

- Daniel Denisha . — Daniel Annie Pope (@Danielanniepope) June 28, 2020

Daniel Annie Pope entered wedlock with Denisha Sahadevan after being in a relationship with her for quite some time. After the former's exit from Bigg Boss Tamil 2, the duo registered their marriage and officially announced it on September 3, 2018.

Interestingly, Daniel recently garnered all the attention of the netizens with his social service amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He was seen distributing food and masks to people and giving awareness to them about the need to wear a mask during the pandemic.

On the professional front, he will next be seen in Simbu-starrer Maanaadu and Corona Kumar, the Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara spin-off. He has been one of the judges in reality shows Masala Cafe and Comedy Khiladis.

