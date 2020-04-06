    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Sherin Lashes Out At A Troll Who Called Her Aunty

      By
      |

      Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Sherin Shringar has recently lashed out at a troll who called her aunty on social media. The actress, who made her debut with 2002 film, Thulluvadho Ilamai posted her picture on Instagram amid the Novel Coronavirus lockdown.

      Sherin

      She captioned the snap, "My many moods! ."

      View this post on Instagram

      My many moods! . . . . . . . . . #sherin #ootd #ootdfashion #biggbosstamil #biggboss3 #love #tamil #selfie #quarantine #selfcare #stayhome #staysafe #selfportrait

      A post shared by Sherin Shringar (@sherinshringar) on Apr 4, 2020 at 9:09pm PDT

      In the pictures, Sherin is looking gorgeous, and her fans will agree to it too. Many users praised the actress for her beauty. However, one of the users called her aunty. The netizen stated that the 34-year-old actress had looked like a middle-aged aunty in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and now looks completely different.

      After reading the comment, Sherin lashed out at the user. She wrote, "Yes, people are very quick to make hurtful assumptions based on appearances, proving the point that we do indeed live in a superficial world and reinforcing the concept of self-love and self-acceptance." (sic)

      Also Read : Madhumitha Reveals 8 Contestants Had Harassed Her Inside Bigg Boss Tamil 3 House!

      On a related note, Sherin Shringar ended up as the 3rd runner up in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She was considered as one of the strongest contestants to win the title of Bigg Boss Tamil but sadly she didn't. Sherin has worked in films like Student Number. 1, Whistle, Urchagam and Nanbenda. She is currently judging a dance reality show, Dancing Super Stars.

      Read more about: sherin bigg boss tamil 3
      Story first published: Monday, April 6, 2020, 18:32 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 6, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X