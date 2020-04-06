Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Sherin Lashes Out At A Troll Who Called Her Aunty

Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant Sherin Shringar has recently lashed out at a troll who called her aunty on social media. The actress, who made her debut with 2002 film, Thulluvadho Ilamai posted her picture on Instagram amid the Novel Coronavirus lockdown.

She captioned the snap, "My many moods! ."

In the pictures, Sherin is looking gorgeous, and her fans will agree to it too. Many users praised the actress for her beauty. However, one of the users called her aunty. The netizen stated that the 34-year-old actress had looked like a middle-aged aunty in Bigg Boss Tamil 3 and now looks completely different.

After reading the comment, Sherin lashed out at the user. She wrote, "Yes, people are very quick to make hurtful assumptions based on appearances, proving the point that we do indeed live in a superficial world and reinforcing the concept of self-love and self-acceptance." (sic)

On a related note, Sherin Shringar ended up as the 3rd runner up in Bigg Boss Tamil 3. She was considered as one of the strongest contestants to win the title of Bigg Boss Tamil but sadly she didn't. Sherin has worked in films like Student Number. 1, Whistle, Urchagam and Nanbenda. She is currently judging a dance reality show, Dancing Super Stars.