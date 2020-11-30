Bigg Boss Tamil: Here’s How To Vote For Ramya Pandian, Sanam Shetty, Shivani Narayanan And Others

The previous episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 saw the exit of Samyuktha Karthik. The model-turned-actress became the 5th contestant to bid goodbye to the show after the exit of Rekha, Velmurugan, Suresh Chakravarthy and Suchitra.

Well now, the ninth week of Bigg Boss Tamil house has begun with the nomination process. A total of 7 contestants including Sanam Shetty, Anitha Sampath, Aari Arjuna, Ramya Pandian, Aajeedh, Nisha and Shivani Narayanan have been nominated this week.

In the process, most of them were seen nominating Shivani. While nominating her, many opined that the diva is playing under the shadow of Balaji Murugadoss. Aajeedh received 4 votes for his least involvement in house duties.

While nominating Aari Arjuna, Ramya Pandian stated that his anger intimidates people standing opposite him. On the other hand contestants Rio Raj, Nisha and Jithan Ramesh nominated Ramya saying that she is playing her game by hurting everyone with a wide smile.

Nominations This Week

Shivani Narayanan

Aajeedh

Aari Arjuna

Ramya Pandian

Sanam Shetty

Anitha Sampath

Nisha

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants Via Missed Call

Shivani Narayanan: 8367796813

Aajeedh: 8367796801

Aari Arjuna: 8367796802

Ramya Pandian: 8367796808

Sanam Shetty: 8367796812

Anitha Sampath: 8367796803

Nisha Aranthangi: 8367796807

