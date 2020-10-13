Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Disney+ Hotstar Brings Exciting Drama And Action

Setting foot into the festive season of the year, the latest edition of Bigg Boss Tamil aims to be one of the most entertaining shows of 2020 for Tamil audiences. Hosted by Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan, this year Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 on Disney+ Hotstar intends to offer an enhanced and riveting digital viewing experience to its audience.

With the show becoming extremely popular among youth in recent years with its previous seasons, it undeniably still continues to engage the audience with edgy content and unpredictable twists and turns. While fans can enjoy watching the new season of Bigg Boss Tamil on Star Vijay, the show, is also available on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming platform is giving its viewers the opportunity to watch the show and use their power to vote 50 times a day exclusively on the platform. Thereby, becoming the ultimate game-changers to keep their favourite contestants in the house to battle for the much-coveted title.

In addition to its varied offerings, this year the streaming platform brings exclusive 'Unseen Clips' from Tuesday to Saturday from the Bigg Boss house, which will include more drama and fun for the viewers across the nation. Along with full episodes of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4, the platform will also offer episode extensions and weekly highlights which can be watched from Monday to Friday as per the viewer's convenience.

Disney+ Hotstar spokesperson said, "Over the years, Bigg Boss Tamil has grown to be one of the biggest entertainers we have today and has garnered a huge fan base. In our continuous endeavour to meet the growing demands of consumers for diverse and engaging content, for this year's edition, we are elated to incorporate interesting ways in which the audience can participate in the show and view exclusive content along with full episodes, show extensions and weekly highlights. We hope fans have an enjoyable experience at their convenience and be thoroughly entertained with all the drama and action season 4 has to offer."

Sponsored by Ace2three and special partner Preethi Appliances, catch all the drama and action of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 is the latest addition to the free to watch segment of Disney+ Hotstar that offers high-quality free content, which includes daily catch-up TV shows in 8 Indian languages, a vast library of blockbuster movies, LIVE and on-demand news in 9 languages from the country's leading news channels and comprehensive sports clips covering major sporting events, such as the Dream11 IPL, BCCI cricket series, Premier League, Indian Super League, and Pro Kabaddi League, with all the exciting action from the day available as match highlights, key individual performances and match analysis.

