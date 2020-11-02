Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Aari Arjuna, Archana Chandhoke And Others

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 is going through its 29th day. The weekend episode of the show hosted by Kamal Haasan saw the exit of singer Velmurugan and the entry of Suchitra as a wild card contestant.

With the beginning of the fourth week, a total of 7 contestants have been nominated for elimination this time. Contestants including Aari Arjuna, Archana Chandhoke, Anitha Sampath, Balaji Murugadoss, Sanam Shetty, Som Shekhar and Suresh Chakravarthy have been nominated in the process.

Talking about the nomination process, each contestant will have to nominate any two housemates and inform Bigg Boss in the confession room stating the reason for the same.

Interestingly, the recent wild card entrant Suchitra nominated Archana Chandhoke and Suresh Chakravarthy. On the other hand, she was excused from the process as she had only spent a day in the house. Captain for the week Samyuktha Karthik was also excluded from being nominated this week.

Nominations This Week

Aari Arjuna

Archana Chandhoke

Anitha Sampath

Balaji Murugadoss

Sanam Shetty

Som Shekhar

Suresh Chakravarthy

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

• The users have to install the Disney+ Hotstar App on their respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using their email id, phone number or social media account. • Type 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users will have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the voting line closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants via missed call

Aari Arjuna: 8367796802 Aajeedh: 8367796801

Anitha Sampath: 8367796803

Balaji Murugadoss: 8367796804

Archana Chandhoke: 8367796817

Sanam Shetty: 8367796812

Som Shekhar: 8367796814

Suresh Chakravarthy: 8367796815

Bigg Boss Tamil 4: Here's What Netizens Feel About Suchitra's Entry As Wild Card Contestant

Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Elimination: Velmurugan To Get Evicted From The Kamal Haasan Show?