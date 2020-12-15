    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Rio Raj, Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath And Others

      After the exit of Nisha Aranthangi and Jithan Ramesh from Bigg Boss Tamil 4, the ten contestants remaining in the house witnessed the season's first open nomination. In the process, the contestants had to nominate any two housemates while in the living area, rather than going to the confession room.

      Bigg Boss Tamil 4

      In the nomination that took place after the high-voltage weekend episodes hosted by Kamal Haasan, most of the contestants were seen targeting Rio Raj. The comedy actor was nominated for his unfair decision while choosing weak and best performers of the week. Other than Rio, contestants including Aajeedh, Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath, Archana Chandhoke, Shivani Narayanan and Som Shekar were nominated for the 11th week elimination. Notably, Ramya Pandian is the new captain of the Bigg Boss Tamil 4 house.

      Nominations This Week

      Aajeedh

      Aari Arjuna

      Anitha Sampath

      Archana Chandhoke

      Rio Raj

      Shivani Narayanan

      Som Shekar

      Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

      • Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

      • Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

      • Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

      • Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

      • Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

      • It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

      Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants Via Missed Call

      Aajeedh: 8367796801

      Aari Arjuna: 8367796802

      Anitha Sampath: 8367796803

      Archana Chandhoke: 8367796817

      Rio Raj: 8367796810

      Shivani Narayanan: 8367796813

      Som Shekar: 8367796814

      X