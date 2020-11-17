    For Quick Alerts
      Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: Here’s How To Vote For Samyuktha, Balaji, Suchitra And Others

      After a much thrilling weekend with Kamal Haasan, the Monday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 witnessed the seventh week nomination task. In the process, a total of 7 contestants were nominated for the week's elimination including Suchitra, Rio Raj, Balaji Murugadoss, Samyuktha Karthik, Som Shekar, Aari Arjuna and Suchitra.

      Bigg Boss Tamil

      Interestingly, Suchitra received the highest votes (9) during the task, as several stated that the wild card contestant was changing her statements as per her convenience in the previous week. Shockingly, Archana Chandoke said that Suchitra was behaving like an extremely unstable mind person.

      Anitha Sampath garnered 8 votes from the contestants. Many opined that she was not being sportive and it meant that she is not fit for the popular reality show. On the other hand, contestants including Rio Raj, Balaji, Samyuktha, Som Shekar and Aari received 2 votes each in the seventh week nominations.

      Post the nomination task, Balaji expressed his disappointment as someone (Aari Arjuna) nominated the model-turned-actor by citing his proximity with Shivani Narayanan. Further, he was also seen clearing the air about his closeness to the beautiful diva. During his interaction with Shivani, he said that he is not in love and if at all he does, he would surely convey it to her. On a related note, Aajeedh is the new captain of the house.

      Nominations This Week

      Suchitra

      Aari Arjuna

      Balaji Murugadoss

      Anitha Sampath

      Samyuktha Karthik

      Som Shekar

      Rio Raj

      Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

      • Install the Disney+ Hotstar App on your respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

      • Create an account using your email id, phone number or social media account.

      • Type 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

      • Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

      • Users will have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

      • It is also to be noted that the voting line closes on Saturday at midnight.

      Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants via missed call

      Suchitra: 8367796818

      Aari Arjuna: 8367796802

      Balaji Murugadoss: 8367796804

      Anitha Sampath: 8367796803

      Samyuktha Karthik: 8367796811

      Som Shekar: 8367796814

      Rio Raj: 8367796810

      Story first published: Tuesday, November 17, 2020, 15:36 [IST]
