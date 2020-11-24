Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: Here’s How You Can Vote For Balaji, Sanam, Aari Arjuna & Others

The Monday episode of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 witnessed the eighth week nomination. Initially, seven contestants including Aari Arjuna, Balaji Murugadoss, Som Shekar, Sanam Shetty, Nisha Aranthangi, Anitha Sampath and Jithan Ramesh were nominated during the process.

The task required each contestant to nominate any two housemates and inform Bigg Boss in the confession room, stating the reason for the same. Later, Bigg Boss dropped a twist in the nomination process by announcing a topple card task.

In the process, the seven nominated contestants were required to enter the task area and nominate one each from the remaining housemates (non-nominated ones). After nominating, each contestant (who are already nominated) was required to convince the other nominated housemates in the task area to win the topple card. In the task, Anitha Sampath won the topple card and swapped herself with Samyuktha Karthik for the eighth week nominations.

On a related note, the Monday episode also saw a verbal brawl unfolding between Aari Arjuna and Balaji. Apparently, Balaji questioned Aari for his statement regarding giving up the captainship task for Rio Raj. The whole madhouse was evidently unhappy with Aari's strategy and his shocking statement. Notably, the new captain of the house Rio Raj was excused from the nomination process.

Nominations This Week

Aari Arjuna

Balaji Murugadoss

Som Shekar

Sanam Shetty

Nisha Aranthangi

Samyuktha Karthik

Jithan Ramesh

The Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestants via missed call

Aari Arjuna: 8367796802

Balaji Murugadoss: 8367796804

Som Shekar: 8367796814

Sanam Shetty: 8367796812

Nisha Aranthangi: 8367796807

Samyuktha Karthik:8367796811

Jithan Ramesh: 8367796806

