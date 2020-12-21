Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: How To Vote For Aari Arjuna, Anitha Sampath & Others?

After the surprise eviction of Archana Chandhoke, the mini-screen audiences witnessed the 12th week nomination process of Bigg Boss Tamil 4. The process required the nine contestants remaining inside the house to enter the confession room one after the other, and nominate any two housemates.

In the process, most contestants were seen nominating Aajeedh and Shivani Narayanan for their weak performances in tasks and duties. Contestants including Som Shekar and Anitha Sampath nominated Aajeedh, while the duo along with Aari and Gabriella also voted for Shivani Narayanan. Aari was nominated by contestants including Shivani, Ramya, Rio Raj and Aajeedh for playing a blame game in the show.

A total of 5 contestants have been nominated this time including Aajeedh, Aari, Anitha, Shivani Narayanan and Gabriella Charlton. Balaji was excused from the nomination process as he was chosen the captain of the house post the eviction of Archana Chandhoke.

Nominations This Week

Aajeedh

Aari Arjuna

Anitha Sampath

Shivani Narayanan

Gabriella Charlton

Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using email id, phone number or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Saturday at midnight.

Here's How To Vote For Bigg Boss Tamil 4 Contestants Via Missed Call

Aajeedh: 8367796801

Aari Arjuna: 8367796802

Anitha Sampath: 8367796803

Shivani Narayanan: 8367796813

Gabriella Charlton: 8367796805

