Bigg Boss Tamil Voting Process: How To Vote For Ramya Pandian, Balaji Murugadoss And Others?

The fifth week of Bigg Boss Tamil 4 saw the exit of actor Suresh Chakravarthy. The weekend episode of the show hosted by Kamal Haasan came as a shock to many fans of the senior actor. Well, looks like the makers are all set to surprise the mini-screen audiences yet again as the sixth week nomination comes with a twist.

As per the latest promo dropped by the telecasting channel Vijay Television, as many as 9 contestants have been nominated this time. Contestants including Gabriella Charlton, Samyuktha Karthik, Anitha Sampath, Shivani Narayanan, Archana Chandhoke, Balaji Murugadoss, Ramya Pandian and Aajeedh have been nominated.

Interestingly, the recent wild card contestant Suchitra is also nominated for the week's elimination process. Apparently, the contestants will be required to assemble in the garden area, wherein they will have to stand near the table that has their respective pictures. Though the nomination process is not known, the makers' video has left the netizens curious.

Nominations This Week

Gabriella Charlton

Samyuktha Karthik

Suchithra

Anitha Sampath

Shivani Narayanan

Archana Chandhoke

Balaji Murugadoss

Ramya Pandian

Aajeedh

The Voting Procedure For Bigg Boss Tamil 4

• The users have to install the Disney+ Hotstar App on their respective mobile phones (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using their email id, phone number or social media account. • Type 'Bigg Boss Tamil 4' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users will have 50 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the voting line closes on Saturday at midnight.

