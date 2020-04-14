Bigg Boss Tamil Winner Arav Sweats It Out Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Shares Shirtless Selfie

Novel Coronavirus has brought out many people's creativity. During the lockdown, celebrities have been doing various activities at home and sharing it on their social media handles. However, some celebs are also keeping their fitness enthusiasm alive, and Arav Nafeez is one of them.

Arav Nafeez has recently shared a shirtless selfie of himself on his Instagram handle. The actor captioned the picture, "Look in the Mirror, That's your Competition Effects of Quarantine? Dont give an excuse..Go Workout #arav #workout #homeworkout #quarantine."(sic)

After seeing this picture, one can easily admit that Arav is a true fitness freak. He is indeed sweating it out after a hard workout session at home. His chiselled body and abs are indeed setting the internet on fire. Through the caption, he is challenging himself to improve his physique in future.

Well, Arav is not the first Tamil actor to show his fitness routine on Instagram during this quarantine period. A few days ago, actor Nakkhul shared a video of himself while doing a Tom Holland challenge. He was seen in a shirtless avatar, raising the temperature.

On a related note, Arav made his debut in Tamil film industry with the Vijay Antony-starrer, Saithan in 2016. However, the actor rose to fame after winning the first season of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan. Arav will next be seen in Raja Bheema, which is under post-production. He is also a part of Meendum Vaa Arugil Vaa.