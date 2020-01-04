Bigil To Make Its Television Premiere On Jan 15; Will The Vijay Starrer Register Record TRP Ratings?

Bigil, the Vijay starrer, which hit theatres in 2019, is one among the top-grossing Tamil movies of all-time. The Atlee directorial had set the box office on fire and it went on break records one after the other. After its stupendous run in theatres, Bigil is all set to take over the miniscreens as the television premiere of the Vijay movie is on the way. According to reports, Bigil will be one among the Pongal special television premieres of this year and the film will be aired on January 15, 2020, at 6:30 PM on Sun TV.

All eyes are on the film's premiere and it needs to be seen whether Bigil could go on to register record TRP ratings. Considering the popularity that the film has achieved among the masses, there are high chances for Bigil to shatter some of the existing box office records. Moreover, the film is making its television premiere within the 100 days of its release, which again is an advantage.

Many more movies are in the line-up for the mini-screen audiences during the Pongal season but Bigil is rightly expected to be the big winner.

Earlier, the Vijay-Atlee movie had made its Amazon Prime debut on December 13, 2019. Needless to say, it went on to received a huge reception from the audiences and turned out to be an instant hit out there as well.

Bigil, featuring Vijay in dual roles marked the third collaboration of the actor with Atlee. Apart from Vijay, the movie that revolves around the game of football also features Nayanthara, Indhuja, Amritha Iyer, Kathir, Varsha Bollama, Vivek, Jackie Shroff and others in important roles. According to trade reports, the film was a tremendous success and it went on to collect around Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.