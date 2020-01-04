    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigil To Make Its Television Premiere On Jan 15; Will The Vijay Starrer Register Record TRP Ratings?

      By
      |

      Bigil, the Vijay starrer, which hit theatres in 2019, is one among the top-grossing Tamil movies of all-time. The Atlee directorial had set the box office on fire and it went on break records one after the other. After its stupendous run in theatres, Bigil is all set to take over the miniscreens as the television premiere of the Vijay movie is on the way. According to reports, Bigil will be one among the Pongal special television premieres of this year and the film will be aired on January 15, 2020, at 6:30 PM on Sun TV.

      Bigil To Make Its Television Premiere On Jan 15; Will The Vijay Starrer Register Record TRP Ratings?

      All eyes are on the film's premiere and it needs to be seen whether Bigil could go on to register record TRP ratings. Considering the popularity that the film has achieved among the masses, there are high chances for Bigil to shatter some of the existing box office records. Moreover, the film is making its television premiere within the 100 days of its release, which again is an advantage.

      Many more movies are in the line-up for the mini-screen audiences during the Pongal season but Bigil is rightly expected to be the big winner.

      Earlier, the Vijay-Atlee movie had made its Amazon Prime debut on December 13, 2019. Needless to say, it went on to received a huge reception from the audiences and turned out to be an instant hit out there as well.

      Bigil, featuring Vijay in dual roles marked the third collaboration of the actor with Atlee. Apart from Vijay, the movie that revolves around the game of football also features Nayanthara, Indhuja, Amritha Iyer, Kathir, Varsha Bollama, Vivek, Jackie Shroff and others in important roles. According to trade reports, the film was a tremendous success and it went on to collect around Rs 300 crore at the worldwide box office.

      Read more about: bigil vijay
      Story first published: Saturday, January 4, 2020, 17:22 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 4, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue