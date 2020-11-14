Biskoth Twitter Review: Here’s What Twitterati Feel About The Santhanam Starrer

The theatres across Tamil Nadu have finally reopened after an 8-month break, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. With a few re-releases like Bigil, Dharala Prabhu, Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu, Oh My Kadavule and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, a set of new films including Biskoth have hit the screens today on the special occasion of Diwali.

The romantic comedy-drama written and directed by R Kannan features Santhanam in the lead role. The film backed by Kannan under his home banner Masala Pix has the actor in three different roles. Other than Santhanam, the film also stars Tara Alisha, Sowcar Janaki, Anandaraj, Motta Rajendran and Aadukalam Naren in key roles. Biskoth has music composed by Radhan while the camera for the film has been cranked by Shanmuga Sundaram. RK Selva is the editor of the highly awaited film. Let us tell you that earlier the makers reportedly planned to release Biskoth on OTT platforms, but later changed their mind post the reopening of theatres.

Well, the film has been garnering positive responses from the theatres so far. Check out what Twitterati feel about Santhanam's Biskoth.

Prashanth Rangaswamy @itisprashanth

#Biskoth interval - Fantastic entertainment so far. Fun, twist and screenplay , everything has worked out wonderfully. Never expected the movie to be this good !! Annan @iamsanthanam is rocking !!

Prashanth Rangaswamy @itisprashanth

Padam supera irukku brother ithu varaikkum

Actor Kayal Devaraj@kayaldevaraj

#Biskoth @iamsanthanam One-man show

Vignesh Viswanathan@visvickey

Half way through #Biskoth

@iamsanthanam was super fun again with his gang. Looks like a promising film. Much needed relaxation after a long time. @Dir_kannanR

Sai RamaKrishnan@Cinemarasigan19

Saw #Biskoth at @VettriTheatres Worth watch for 1 half Comedies

