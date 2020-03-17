Blast From The Past! When Vijay Sethupathi Got Drunk And Asked This To His Father

Vijay Sethupathi has always been considered as one of the most talented actors in the Tamil film industries. The actor, who caught everyone's attention with his performance in Super Deluxe, 96 and others, is playing a negative role in Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Master.

Recently, at the audio launch of Master, Vijay Sethupathi recalled a hilarious incident from the past. The Vikram Vedha actor said that one day he got drunk and started looking for his father as he wanted to ask him about the success of his films. Isn't it hilarious?

Apart from that, Vijay Sethupathi also spoke about the outbreak of coronavirus. He reportedly said that viruses will keep coming and going but it's crucial to stay calm and not panic in situation like this. He also pointed out that people who are causing trouble among others in the name of God are more fatal than viruses. The actor urged people not to fall prey to such people who act like they are religious and spiritual.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi's next, Master which also stars Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah, is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The two songs from Master, Oru Kutti Kathai and Vaathi Coming have already released and loved by all. Notably, Oru Kutti Kathai has been sung by Thalapathy Vijay and composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vijay Sethupathi will also be seen playing the lead role in Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni-starrer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He is also playing a key role in Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is a Hindi remak of Oscar-winning Hollywood film, Forrest Gump and is being helmed by Advait Chandan.

