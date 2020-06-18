    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Bomb Planted In Rajinikanth’s House? Chennai Police Received A Call From An Unidentified Person

      Chennai Police have reportedly received a call from an unidentified person, after which they issued a bomb threat at Superstar Rajinikanth's residence in Chennai on June 18 (Thursday). According to a local news channel, the incident came to light when Chennai Police were informed over a call that a bomb has been planted at the residence of Thalaiva, which is located in Poes Garden, Chennai.

      Rajinikanth

      Police are conducting a search operation at Rajinikanth's house with the help of sniffer dogs and bomb detectors. After the news broke out, Thalaiva fans created a huge ruckus near his house amid growing Coronavirus cases in Chennai. After the investigation, it will be known if the call was a hoax or not.

      Talking about Rajinikanth's films, he was last seen in AR Murugadoss' directorial venture, Darbar. Also starring Nayanthara and Suniel Shetty in key roles, the film failed to create magic on the big screen. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Nivetha Thomas and Yogi Babu in supporting roles.

      Thalaiva will next be seen in Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film has four female leads - Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. The full cast of Rajinikanth's next is yet to be revealed. Some reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen playing the actor's sister. Annaatthe is bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the music is being composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

      Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 17:16 [IST]
